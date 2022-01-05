Omicron not mild for those at high health risk, says Virologists Dr SK Sarin

India adds over 58,000 new COVID cases in 24 hours, rising over 35 percent in one day. CNBC-TV18 spoke to Doctor SK Sarin, Vice Chancellor at the Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences on how to deal with rising omicron and spike in COVID cases.

Doctor Sarin said, “My assessment of the situation is the numbers are likely to double up maybe in every two to three days and the reasons are twofold first, the virus is getting very rapidly progressive by rapidly multiplying and secondly, we still have a large proportion of patients or subjects I would say who have not been vaccinated.”

He added, “Those who are infected are already having two shots or have even got the virus in the past so that is something which is very worrisome. People think that omicron is a mild disease but it is not correct. For a large number of comorbid people or those who have COVID related illness which is persisting omicron infection can become serious.”

The Centre has issued fresh guidelines for mild and asymptomatic COVID cases-- home isolation for such patients has been cut from 10 days to 7 days from the time of testing positive, provided there is no fever for 3 days.

For full interview, watch accompanying video...