Omicron: Hospitals are now much better prepared to deal with this COVID variant, says Narayana Health

Hospital and diagnostic stocks continue to be in focus on account of expected COVID-19 related revenues from the rise in testing and vaccinations as the new variant emerges.

CNBC-TV18 spoke to Ashutosh Raghuvanshi, MD & CEO of Fortis Healthcare and Viren Shetty, ED & Group COO at Narayana Health, to take stock of how hospitals and diagnostics space are prepared if there is a big spiral of omicron variant.

Raghuvanshi said, “Though the situation had improved considerably, but I think the guards should not be lowered that is the approach Fortis has taken. We have kept ourselves prepared both in terms of infrastructure as well as protocols. So, the repurposing of areas in order to accommodate patients if and when required is always there. However, we are not seeing any increased demand for hospital beds at the moment, the numbers still remain very low.”

Shetty said if omicron variant behaves in the same way as Delta does then hospitals across the country are prepared to deal with it.

“If it turns out to be a very different picture, it can be treated very differently. Everything we have been told about the omicron variant from South Africa is that it causes relatively mild symptoms that can be managed at home, which again, is not too bad picture for us.”

The World Health Organisation (WHO) named the new COVID-19 variant B.1.1.529 as Omicron, which can carry 50 mutations overall, including over 30 on the spike protein alone.

Omicron has been detected in several countries including Canada, the UK, and South Africa.

