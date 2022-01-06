Omicron: Hospital admissions, oxygen requirements start to rise; here's what experts say

India added nearly 91,000 new COVID cases in 24 hours, the highest single-day count since 11th of June. This is a seven fold increase in daily cases in the last five days.

Active cases have increase by 71,300, the highest rise since May 2021, taking India's total case load to 2.85 lakh cases.

Despite the surge in cases, hospitalisation across big cities has not witnessed any major spike as of now-- for instance, Mumbai has over 29,700 vacant beds for COVID patients as of the 5th of January.

Delhi has over 11,700 vacant beds and over 1,300 beds are occupied as of the 6th of January.

The head of the National COVID Task Force Dr VK Paul yesterday said hospitalisation rate in Delhi is below 4 percent and in mumbai it is 5 percent which is less than the 20 percent rate we saw in 2020.

On the vaccination front-- India's cumulative tally has crossed 149 crore doses-- 47.6 percent of the population has been fully vaccinated whereas 33 percent is not vaccinated at all.

The Subject Expert Committee had cleared an antiviral drug Molnupiravir for treating COVID-19 patients but the ICMR has flagged major safety concerns about the drug even as doctors continue to prescribe the medicine to COVID patients.

To discuss more about the hospitalisation rate, disease severity and treatment protocol, CNBC-TV18 spoke to Dr Vikasendu Agarwal, Joint Director of IDSP at Health Department, UP Government; Dr Sahajanand Singh, National President of IMA; Dr Rahul Pandit, Director of Critical Care at Fortis Hospitals, Mumbai and Dr Alok Roy, CMD of Medica Hospitals.

