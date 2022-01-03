Omicron cases rapidly increasing in metros; still evaluating efficacy of booster dose: NK Arora

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, Dr NK Arora, Head of National Technical Advisory Group on Vaccination said that given the vaccine escape capability of Omicron, efficacy of a booster shot is still being evaluated.

New COVID-19 cases are on the rise in India with daily infections doubling in five days. Around 30,000 fresh cases have been reported for the first time since September 19 and nearly 11,000 people have recovered during the period.

Mumbai is one of the major cities besides Delhi to witness a surge in COVID-19 cases. The financial capital has recorded over 8,000 fresh infections of which 89 percent were asymptomatic -- 503 cases needed hospitalisation of which only 56 cases needed oxygenated beds. According to the BMC Commissioner Iqbal Chahal, 90 percent of hospital beds in the city are vacant at present.

Meanwhile, the country's Omicron count has touched 1,700 cases, of which 639 people have already recovered.

"The vaccine escape capability of Omicron is very high. So what value a booster will do is still being evaluated. However, our primary task is that everybody should get two doses because it has been seen that all those who have received primary doses, the risk of severity, hospitalisation and death is much less."

According to Dr Arora, the recent surge in cases in metros is mostly on account of the Omicron variant.

"The proportion of Omicron is rapidly increasing in metro cities. In coming weeks we are going to see a large number of cases and most of these are going to be Omicron."

