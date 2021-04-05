Not lockdown, appropriate COVID behaviour will control pandemic: Delhi health minister

VIDEOS

Updated : April 05, 2021 09:48 PM IST

The national capital has witnessed a significant jump in the number of COVID-19 cases in the last one week.

On Sunday, Delhi reported over 4,000 fresh infections, its highest single-day addition this year. In fact, single day cases in Delhi have multiplied four times within a span of five days.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who has maintained that the situation is not as bad as it was in 2020, has now pushed for expanding the vaccination drive.

In a letter to PM Narendra Modi, Kejriwal has requested for relaxation in the age limit of vaccination to cover all adults. He also sought the easing of norms for opening new vaccination centres and added that the Delhi government will be able to vaccinate all citizens within three months, if the norms were relaxed.

To discuss the COVID situation in the national capital, CNBC-TV18 Managing Editor Shereen Bhan spoke to Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain.