No fresh orders for vaccines placed by government with Serum, Bharat Biotech

CNBC-TV18 learned that no new fresh orders for vaccines have been placed by the centre with Serum Institute and Bharat Biotech yet given in mind the new vaccination strategy which is in place especially for Covaxin to be used between 15 to 18 years old adolescence and for Covaxin and Covishield for the third or the precautionary dose for healthcare workers, for frontline workers and for those above 60 with comorbidities.

CNBC-TV18 learned that no new fresh orders for vaccines have been placed by the centre with Serum Institute and Bharat Biotech yet.

No new fresh orders have been placed given in mind the new vaccination strategy which is in place especially for Covaxin to be used between 15 to 18 years old adolescence and for Covaxin and Covishield for the third or the precautionary dose for healthcare workers, for frontline workers and for those above 60 with comorbidities.

Looking at the health ministry's data, 19.69 crore doses of vaccines are pending or are remaining unutilized with states and UTs so that much of buffer stock is available with the states and the centre.

Watch the accompanying video of CNBC-TV18’s Timsy Jaipuria for more details.