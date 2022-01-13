No dip in elective occupancies; continue to see good growth: HealthCare Global

With COVID-19 cases increasing, there is a possibility that electives are actually reducing for hospitals, but is that the case have these stabilised or are we seeing a reduction. Speaking to CNBC-TV18 BS Ajai Kumar, Executive Chairman of HealthCare Global Enterprises said they haven’t seen major dip in electives and continue to see the growth across India.

Kumar said, “We have not seen any major dip in electives, wherever we are seeing some decrease it is primarily because the hospital staff are getting affected by COVID and usually it takes about five to six days for them to turn negative from positive.”

“We don't expect this to have any long-term repercussions on the elective surgeries or patients coming with non-COVID problems or to the hospitals.”

On growth, he said, “All the indicators across India for us is very positive and we will continue to see the growth we are having in entire HCG hospitals.”

