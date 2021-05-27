Niti Aayog defends central govt's liberalised COVID vaccine policy

VIDEOS

Healthcare

Updated : May 27, 2021 23:38:47 IST

Even as the vaccination drive remains underwhelming, the Niti Aayog has issued a 7-point defence of the central government's liberalised vaccine policy.

On Wednesday, India administered less than 19 lakh doses and with this the number of vaccine doses administered so far stands at 20.26 crore.

Till now, nearly 4.4 crore people or a little over 3.3 percent of the population has been fully vaccinated, while 11.4 crore people have received a single dose.

In the 18-44 age group, nearly 1.4 crore people have received their first jab so far.

Watch CNBC-TV18's Archana Shukla scrutinise the government's vaccine policy.