Network18 Sanjeevani addresses vaccine hesitancy in Indore’s Daulatabad village

A family in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore district refused to get vaccinated as it believed in rumours that vaccines can cause death.

Network18 and Federal Bank's vaccine awareness campaign, Sanjeevani- a shot of life, visited the Daulatabad village in Indore and convinced the family about the safety and significance of shots against COVID-19.

