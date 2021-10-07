0

  • Network18 Sanjeevani addresses vaccine hesitancy in Indore’s Daulatabad village

Even as India vaccinates more and more people against the coronavirus disease every day, vaccine hesitancy has remained a challenge for health authorities.
A family in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore district refused to get vaccinated as it believed in rumours that vaccines can cause death.
Network18 and Federal Bank's vaccine awareness campaign, Sanjeevani- a shot of life, visited the Daulatabad village in Indore and convinced the family about the safety and significance of shots against COVID-19.
Watch the video for more.
(Edited by : Kanishka Sarkar)