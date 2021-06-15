Need to reach out to people for vaccination and not wait for them to come, says PHFI's K Srinath Reddy

VIDEOS

Healthcare

Updated : June 15, 2021 20:57:16 IST

India's vaccination drive continues to be in focus. The health ministry has issued a statement saying that the gap between the first and second dose of Covishield vaccine can be reduced to 28 days from the current 12 to 16 weeks in certain cases.

This pertains to people travelling abroad for work, education, employment and sportspersons going for the Tokyo Olympics.

Meanwhile, questions over vaccine equity between rural and urban India persists. Nearly 3 lakh common service centres (CSC) in rural India that were roped in to register the population on the CoWin platform, account for less than 0.5 percent of the total people who have registered across the country so far.

According to the CSCs, vaccine hesitancy and news of vaccine shortage are the main reasons for the low registrations.

Meanwhile, Bharat Biotech has issued a statement defending the higher price for its COVID vaccine in the private market.

It says the price of Covaxin to the central government at Rs 150 per dose is not sustainable in the long run and a higher price in the private market is required to offset part of the costs.

Rapid surge in delta variant cases across the UK has dampened the country's unlock plans. Prime Minister Boris Johnson postponed lifting of all lockdown restrictions by four weeks till the July 19. Moreover, the country also plans to accelerate vaccinations with an aim to vaccinate two third of the adult population by the July 19.

To discuss this, Shereen Bhan spoke to K Srinath Reddy, President of PHFI.