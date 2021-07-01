  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Videos Healthcare
VIDEOS
Healthcare

National Doctors' Day: How medical practitioners in rural India are fighting COVID-19 pandemic

Updated : July 01, 2021 17:35:11 IST

Today is National Doctor's Day. More than 1,500 doctors have died fighting the COVID-19 pandemic. More than 800 have died in just this second wave according to the Indian Medical Association.

While the pandemic saw doctors showing courage and valour to fight from the frontlines, we also saw ugly scenes of doctors getting beaten up in hospitals by angry mobs.

Prime Minister Modi today once again promised to protect doctors from violence.

To mark National Doctor's Day, CNBC-TV18’s reporters bring inspiring stories of doctors fighting the pandemic in rural India--- from Tamil Nadu to Maharashtra to West Bengal.

Watch accompanying video for more.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more
More Videos
View More
Other Videos
View More

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement