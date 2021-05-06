  • SENSEX
Natco Pharma, Cipla in focus; details here

May 06, 2021

American pharmaceutical company Eli Lilly is going to accelerate the availability of the drug Baricitinib in India via donations and licensing agreements. They are working with several Indian pharma companies to execute royalty-free voluntary licensing agreements.

Natco Pharma on Monday separately had got emergency use approval for this tablet. This particular drug is supposed to be used for treating COVID-19 in combination with Remdesivir.

Natco has also applied for compulsory licensing on this drug.

Cipla has tied up with Roche. It will be marketing Roche's antibody-drug called cocktail in India.

