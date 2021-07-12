  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Videos Healthcare
VIDEOS
Business

Mumbai's BMC resumes vaccination at government centers after receiving 85,000 Covishield doses

Updated : July 12, 2021 13:40:58 IST

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has resumed vaccination at Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai (MCGM)/government centres in Mumbai from today, July 12.

CNBCTV18 has learnt that BMC has received about 85,000 doses of Covishield as a part of fresh stocks but no stock for Covaxin has been received by the city administrative body and that’s a concern.

However, looking at past trends, it looks unlikely that the fresh stock will last for more than 2 days.

India added less than 40,000 COVID-19 daily cases after five cases. The single-day count stood at 37,154 and the total number increased to 3,08,74,376. The active cases fell by 3,219 as the caseload declined to 4,50,899, as per the Union Health Ministry.

Watch the accompanying video of CNBC-TV18’s Yash Jain for more details.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more
More Videos
View More
Other Videos
View More

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement