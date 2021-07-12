Mumbai's BMC resumes vaccination at government centers after receiving 85,000 Covishield doses

VIDEOS

Updated : July 12, 2021 13:40:58 IST

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has resumed vaccination at Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai (MCGM)/government centres in Mumbai from today, July 12.

CNBCTV18 has learnt that BMC has received about 85,000 doses of Covishield as a part of fresh stocks but no stock for Covaxin has been received by the city administrative body and that’s a concern.

However, looking at past trends, it looks unlikely that the fresh stock will last for more than 2 days.

India added less than 40,000 COVID-19 daily cases after five cases. The single-day count stood at 37,154 and the total number increased to 3,08,74,376. The active cases fell by 3,219 as the caseload declined to 4,50,899, as per the Union Health Ministry.

