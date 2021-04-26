  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Videos Healthcare
VIDEOS
Business

Mumbai vaccination plan: 1.5 lakh Covishield doses received

Updated : April 26, 2021 02:59:17 IST

Over 70 percent of COVID-19 vaccination centres were non-operation in Mumbai on April 25 due to lack of vials and the balance 30 percent had a limited stock.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) managed to procure about 1.5 lakh Covishield doses all vaccination centres across the city would remain operational today, April 26.

Covaxin still remains in limited quantity at the vaccination centres in Mumbai. The BMC said that it will be available only at selected vaccination centres and a preference would be given to those who had come for their second dose.

Watch the accompanying video of CNBC-TV18’s Yash Jain for more details.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more
More Videos
View More
Other Videos
View More

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement