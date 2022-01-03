Mumbai vaccinates 15-18 year olds, here's a ground report

The COVID-19 vaccine jabs for children aged between 15 years and 18 years of age have begun on January 3, 2022. CNBC-TV18’s Yash Jain and Jude Sannith are standing by to give a ground report of the response the campaign has received from the Jumbo Vaccination Centre in Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC), Mumbai and Apollo Hospitals Vaccination Centre in Chennai respectively.

The daily case load of COVID-19 has more than tripled in India in a weeks’ time with over 33,000 fresh cases in the last 24 hours. It is also the first time in 3 months that the daily case tally has climbed over 30,000. The Omicron tally too continues to rise with 1,700 genome sequenced cases detected till Sunday. However, most cases remain asymptomatic. 23 states and union territories have reported Omicron cases till date with Maharashtra and Delhi reporting the highest number so far. On the vaccination front, a little over 23 lakh doses were administered on Sunday while the 7 day average for daily vaccinations has now slipped to 48 and a half lakh.

