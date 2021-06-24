  • SENSEX
Mumbai Police registers 5th FIR in fake vaccination scam

Updated : June 24, 2021 22:12:01 IST

The Mumbai Police has registered the 5th FIR in connection with the alleged vaccination scam in the city. This time, the FIR relates to a vaccination camp organised at the Podar Education Institute in Parel.

Shilpa Ranipeta reports that the fake vaccination took place on 28 and 29th of May where 207 people from the institute were vaccinated and over Rs 2.4 lakh was paid.

On 23rd June 4th FIR was registered for fake vaccination drive at Aditya College in Borivali. So far the police have arrested 6 people for involvement in the scam.

