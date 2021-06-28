  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Videos Healthcare
VIDEOS
Healthcare

Money Money Money: How important is insurance amid pandemic? Experts weigh in

Updated : June 28, 2021 20:10:47 IST

June 28 was National Insurance Awareness Day. If there is one thing the COVID pandemic has taught us, it is the fact that we need to be insured. Insurance is at least one thing that can take away the sting when it comes to the financial loss while we deal with other life situations in tough circumstances.

On CNBC-TV18's special show Money Money Money, Surabhi Upadhyay spoke to Bhargav Dasgupta, MD & CEO of ICICI Lombard, Chairman of FICCI National Committee on Insurance; Ritesh Kumar, MD & CEO of HDFC ERGO General Insurance and Prashant Tripathy, MD & CEO of Max Life Insurance to discuss importance of insurance and what customers can expect from the sector going ahead.

Watch video for more.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more
More Videos
View More
Other Videos
View More

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement