  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Videos Healthcare
VIDEOS
Healthcare

Momentumisers: Key reasons behind Natco Pharma’s surge and key levels

Updated : April 09, 2021 12:10 PM IST

Natco Pharma was up and buzzing in trade on April 8, up around 7 percent odd but the stock is still 9 percent off its 52-week high level.

The stock is trading above 20-50-100-200 day moving average (DMA). Recently it forayed into pheromone-based technology for integrated pest management; basically getting into the agrochemical space.

However, Q4 is expected to be weak because of the weak flu season but there are a lot of triggers for the company and the stock showing a lot of momentum.

Watch the accompanying video of CNBC-TV18’s Sonal Bhutra for more details.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more
More Videos
View More
Other Videos
View More

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement