Momentumisers: Key reasons behind Natco Pharma’s surge and key levels

VIDEOS

Healthcare

Updated : April 09, 2021 12:10 PM IST

Natco Pharma was up and buzzing in trade on April 8, up around 7 percent odd but the stock is still 9 percent off its 52-week high level.

The stock is trading above 20-50-100-200 day moving average (DMA). Recently it forayed into pheromone-based technology for integrated pest management; basically getting into the agrochemical space.

However, Q4 is expected to be weak because of the weak flu season but there are a lot of triggers for the company and the stock showing a lot of momentum.

Watch the accompanying video of CNBC-TV18’s Sonal Bhutra for more details.