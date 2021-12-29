Molnupiravir unlikely to make big impact on Indian companies: Research Delta Advisors

The government has approved Merck's Molnupiravir, a new COVID-19 antiviral pill, for emergency use. While assessing its impact, Nimish Mehta, Founder and Director at Research Delta Advisors said that the initial enthusiasm with the drug has faded post phase-III results, which were much lower in terms of efficacy than what it was in phase-I and phase-II and it is unlikely to make a big impact on many of the companies.
Molnupiravir reduces the need for hospitalization. So when there is a virus like omicron which spreads faster but the need of hospitalization is low, the need of such drug also comes down drastically, he mentioned.
For the full interview, watch the accompanying video.