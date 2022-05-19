Mind Matters: Is addiction or substance-use disorder treatable? Here’s what experts say

It's mental health awareness month and in this episode CNBC-TV18’s special show Mind Matters puts the spotlight on addiction or substance-use disorder. According to the National Institute of Drug Abuse, addition is defined as a chronic relapsing disorder characterised by compulsive substance seeking, continued use despite harmful consequences and which leaves long lasting changes in the brain. So what is addiction? Is it a choice or is it over indulgence? Is it treatable? To discuss this Sohila Bajaj spoke to Dr Pratima Murthy, Director at NIMHANS.

It's mental health awareness month and in this episode CNBC-TV18’s special show Mind Matters puts the spotlight on addiction or substance-use disorder.

According to the National Institute of Drug Abuse, addition is defined as a chronic relapsing disorder characterised by compulsive substance seeking, continued use despite harmful consequences and which leaves long lasting changes in the brain.

It is considered both a complex brain disorder and a mental illness.

Addition is a growing concern globally and in India. According to an AIIMS survey there are 6 crore people in the country that are addicted to alcohol which is more than population of 172 world nations. Still only 1 person in 38 alcohol addicts have reported getting any treatment and 1 in 180 addicts have reported getting inpatient treatment at a hospital.

According to Dr Pratima Murthy, 'Addiction is a disorder, just like any other mental disorder and often leaves the user choice-less.'

So what is addiction? Is it a choice or is it over indulgence? Is it treatable? To discuss this Sohila Bajaj spoke to Dr Pratima Murthy, Director at NIMHANS and Vidur Parashar, Entrepreneur and person with experience of addiction.

Watch video for more.