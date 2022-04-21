Mind Matters: How to deal and cope with grief

In this latest episode of the special series ‘Mind Matters: An invitation to wellbeing’ the focus is on the mental health of caregivers and how they cope with grief. Urmila Kandha, a Fintech specialist share her experience, her story of grief and also of hope.

In this latest episode of the special series ‘Mind Matters: An invitation to wellbeing’, the endeavour is to encourage more people to come forward and seek help when needed.

This episode will focus on the complexities of grief. Grief is a natural response to loss, the emotional suffering you feel when something or someone you love is taken away. This loss can be of any kind, the loss of a loved one, the loss of a job, the loss of a relationship, or even a subtle loss.

Grief or the pain caused by this loss can be overwhelming and can also disrupt physical health making it difficult to eat, sleep or think straight. Grief is both universal and a personal experience. Yet there is often a timeline given to grieving and this can often mean that it goes unresolved.

There is no correct way to grieve and yet because of certain pressures that society puts many leave it unacknowledged and this then becomes a cause for other mental illnesses. In an effort to understand grief better, CNBC-TV18 spoke to Dr Shyam Bhat, Psychiatrist, Integrative Medicine Specialist, and Chairperson of LiveLoveLaugh Foundation; and Urmila Kandha, a fintech specialist sharing her experience, her story of grief and also of hope.

Watch video for more