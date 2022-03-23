Mind Matters: How Abhinav Bindra fought depression

Number of people suffering from mental illness has increased drastically during the pandemic. To draw focus on mental well-being, create awareness and eliminate stigma, CNBC-TV18 will bring out real stories of people who have suffered from mental illness on its new show Mind Matters - An Invitation to Wellness.

In 2018, Indians were found to be one of the largest populations suffering from mental illness in the world.

On the first episode, watch Olympic Gold Medalist Abhinav Bindra discuss his fight with depression post his Beijing Olympics win.