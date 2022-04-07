Mind Matters: Here’s all you need to know about depression and anxiety

Two of the most common mental disorders are anxiety and depression. According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), roughly 56 million Indians suffer from depression and 38 million suffer from some anxiety disorder. Yet according to a survey conducted by UNICEF across 21 nations, only 41 percent of people in India between the age of 18-24 said they feel comfortable reaching out for help.

In an endeavor to highlight the importance of mental health, create awareness, eliminate stigma and increase mental health literacy CNBC-TV18 joined forces with experts to understand the various facets of mental illness and highlight brave people who are ready to narrate their journey of hope.

So why is it that an illness which is so common is so misunderstood? To discuss this, CNBC-TV18 spoke to Dr Shyam Bhat, Chairperson of LiveLoveLaugh Foundation and PR Specialist Rachita Mohan.

Watch video for more.