Medicine Box: Occupancy levels at around 60-65%, says Fortis’ Dr Ashutosh Raghuvanshi

One of the sectors that emerged as the country’s backbone during the COVID-19 pandemic was healthcare, from hospitals to diagnostic labs stepping up. Is non-COVID-19 revenue back to pre-COVID levels? Has capex restarted? Are new healthcare verticals, such as telemedicine, home healthcare the way forward? To discuss this, CNBC-TV18’s Ekta Batra spoke to Dr Ashutosh Raghuvanshi, Managing Director & CEO of Fortis Healthcare.

Is non-COVID-19 revenue back to pre-COVID levels? Has capex restarted? Are new healthcare verticals, such as telemedicine, home healthcare the way forward? To discuss this, CNBC-TV18's Ekta Batra spoke to Dr Ashutosh Raghuvanshi, Managing Director & CEO of Fortis Healthcare.

Dr Raghuvanshi said that Fortis occupancy levels are at around 60-65 percent. “Currently, the occupancy levels in our hospitals are hovering around 60 percent to 65 percent, however we expect them to go towards 70 percent over the next one or two months.”

On international patient revenue he said, “The numbers certainly have not come back to normal. Having said that international business is an attractive part of business and pre-COVID, we had about 10 percent of our revenues coming from international. So currently we are at about 70 percent so that certainly should recover. I expect that there should be a certain amount of growth in that as well. So we should see over the next two quarters going up to the 10 percent level and maybe in terms of quantum, there should be a growth seen in the international business as well. But as a proportion of business, I don’t think it is likely to go above 10 percent.”

