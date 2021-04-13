Mass political, religious gatherings created environment for 2nd wave of COVID: ICMR

VIDEOS

Updated : April 13, 2021 07:17 PM IST

In an interview to CNBC-TV18's Shereen Bhan, Dr. Samiran Panda, head of epidemiology division at ICMR, said some experts misread the situation and erroneously declared the epidemic as having ended. He believes that mass gatherings for political, social or religious reasons created an environment for COVID to spread.

"The reading of the epidemic is going wrong in many states because some of the experts came out in the media saying that the epidemic is over, some said that India as a country has achieved herd immunity through natural infections, both these readings are wrong.

The National Serological Survey that was conducted by ICMR clearly showed that India as a country has huge number of population who are susceptible to COVID-19 infection. Nearly 75 percent of the Indians are actually detected as susceptible and that third round of serological survey was completed in January 2021. So, when there was an environment created where the infected people came in close proximity to the susceptible individuals then the infection actually spread out."

He said, "It is all about the behavioural issues at the individual level and at the societal level, which should have been maintained. So the misreading of the epidemic, the infected people coming in close proximity to susceptible individuals and mass gatherings that took place be it for political reasons or religious regions or social events, that actually created an environment where the COVID virus could go from the infected individuals to the susceptible mass."