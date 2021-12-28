Mass gatherings banned; no restrictions on hotels yet: Tamil Nadu health secy

The health minister of Tamil Nadu has appealed to the hospitality industry in the state not to hold any parties on New Year’s Eve. The state reported more than 600 COVID cases in the last 24 hours. Speaking CNBC-TV18, Dr J Radhakrishnan, Principal Secy – Health, Tamil Nadu spoke on the COVID situation in the state and if the government is considering any restrictions.

Radhakrishnan said, “So, while we have a lot of relaxation, we are already specifically banned the gatherings in Marina, beaches where lakhs of people join together those kinds of places. As far as the hotel industry is concerned so far final decision has not been taken, it is more in a form of appeal saying that hotels on their own should avoid having these New Year gatherings.”

