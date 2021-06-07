Maharashtra, Delhi begin unlock as COVID cases fall; here’s a ground report

VIDEOS

Healthcare

Updated : June 07, 2021 16:32:52 IST

India sees its lowest daily tally in 2 months with 1 lakh fresh COVID cases added on June 6. Active cases too fell by over 70,000 cases as recoveries rise by 1.74 lakh. 2,427 deaths were recorded over the past 24 hours with the national mortality rate rising to 1.21 percent.

Meanwhile, 13.91 lakh doses of vaccines were administered in last 24 hours which is significantly lower than the 7-day daily vaccination average of 26.96 lakh.

Also, several states have begun easing COVID lockdowns as cases decline. Starting today (June 7), restrictions are eased in Maharashtra according to the five-level plan announced by the government while Delhi has also allowed shops to open on alternate days.

CNBC-TV18 gets a ground report from Mumbai’s Vile Parle and Delhi’s Connaught Place.