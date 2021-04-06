Maharashtra: Adhering to appropriate behaviour can reduce COVID cases, says Dr Shashank Joshi

VIDEOS

Business

Updated : April 06, 2021 09:54 AM IST

The number of cases can decrease in two-four weeks if people follow COVID-appropriate behaviour, said Dr Shashank Joshi, member of Maharashtra COVID Task Force, on Tuesday.

India has reported its biggest COVID-19 surge on Monday with the daily count crossing the one-lakh mark and Maharashtra accounts for 55 percent of the new infections with over 57,000 new cases as of April 5.

Speaking in an interview to CNBC-TV18, Joshi said, “It’s difficult to predict this unpredictable virus but if we get reasonable co-operation on behavioural change from people, then in the next 2-4 weeks we should see cases, at least for Mumbai and Maharashtra, to come down.”

“In the last 4-6 weeks and throughout 2021, the case fatality rate has been excellent and has been around 0.5 percent, but as the number of cases increase suddenly and the healthcare system gets overburdened, we might see a spike in that,” he said.

According to him, vaccination prevents disease and deaths, not infection. “This is a geography which has a high test positivity rate. So many of them who are coming in for vaccination probably are already harbouring the virus and also remember that vaccinations do not prevent the infection but they prevent disease, they prevent deaths and they prevent severe diseases so that you do not land up in a hospital or die – that’s the whole purpose of the vaccination,” he said.

“The true impact of the vaccination will be seen after a month-and-a-half to two months, as you need to take two doses, and after 15 days of second dose, antibodies will be produced,” said Dr. Joshi.

He further said that the current vaccines likely to give immunity for around 12 months.

For more details, watch the video