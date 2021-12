Lupin has announced the launch of its diagnostics arm as part of its strategy to provide integrated healthcare services in India. Lupin Diagnostics, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the company, has formally commenced operations. Rajeev Sibal, President-India Region Formulations, Lupin discussed the growth story ahead.

The company is confident of creating the benchmark with Lupin Diagnostics, he said.

For more, watch the accompanying video.