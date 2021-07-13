Low imports leading to delays in availability of Sputnik V across India

VIDEOS

July 13, 2021

Sputnik V vaccine was not adequately available in the country due to which its participation in the ongoing inoculation drive was getting delayed. The formal commercial launch was getting delayed. The reason behind the delay is that Dr Reddy's Laboratories (DRL) was unable to import an adequate amount of both the first and second doses of Sputnik V.

Sputnik V has different first and second doses, unlike the other two vaccines, Covishield and Covaxin where both the doses are of an equal amount.

CNBC-TV18 has learnt that DRL has imported only 30 lakh vials of the first dose and 3 lakh vials of the second dose of Sputnik V vaccine in India. There is a huge gap of 27 lakh doses between the first dose and the second dose, which is a cause of concern.

The government is in talks with DRL to ensure timely imports of the second dose.

In the latest development, the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) on Tuesday said that its Sputnik V vaccine will be produced at the manufacturing units of Serum Institute of India from September. "RDIF and Serum Institute of India, the world’s largest vaccine producer, to start production of Sputnik vaccine in September. Serum received cell and vector samples from Gamaleya Center, will make over 300 million doses in India per year," Sputnik V tweeted.