Karnataka to purchase 1 crore Covishield doses; no decision on free vaccination yet, says Deputy CM

Healthcare

Updated : April 23, 2021 08:47:52 IST

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa has approved the purchase of one crore Covishield doses at a cost of Rs 400 each, as the state struggles with rising COVID-19 cases. The state plans to vaccinate all individuals between 18 and 44 years of age.

Speaking to CNBC-TV18 Managing Editor Shereen Bhan, Ashwathnarayan CN, Deputy CM of Karnataka said, "Around 50 percent of the vaccination is being provided by government of India and 50 percent we need to procure from our side. So in this direction vaccination for above 45 years is being provided by government of India and vaccination for 18 to 44 years of age will be provided by the state government."

He added, "Initially we are starting with 1 crore doses of vaccination and later on we need to see how we can go about it in this matter. We are keen to start it by May 1, but if there are any problems or technical errors then it might be delayed by 1 or 2 days but the intention is to start it by May 1."

"Serum Institute of India will be supplying in batches. The initiative has started but further details will be provided shortly."

However, he said that the decision on free vaccination of individuals is yet to be taken as the government is taking all things into consideration.

