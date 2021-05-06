Karnataka reports 50,000 cases in a day; here's ground situation from southern India

VIDEOS

Updated : May 06, 2021 05:52:54 IST

The Southern COVID storm has wreaked havoc, with three states reporting their highest ever 24-hour spike.

Karnataka and Kerala, which have seen a sudden spike in new COVID cases. In fact, in terms of case additions, these two states are the second and the third-worst hit respectively. In Karnataka, the seven-day average growth rate is at 2.75 percent, while in Kerala it is at 2.2 percent. The seven-day average positivity rate in the two states stands at around 26 percent -- as the situation worsens, Kerala has announced a complete lockdown.