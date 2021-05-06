  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Videos Healthcare
VIDEOS
Healthcare

Karnataka reports 50,000 cases in a day; here's ground situation from southern India

Updated : May 06, 2021 05:52:54 IST

The Southern COVID storm has wreaked havoc, with three states reporting their highest ever 24-hour spike.

Karnataka and Kerala, which have seen a sudden spike in new COVID cases. In fact, in terms of case additions, these two states are the second and the third-worst hit respectively. In Karnataka, the seven-day average growth rate is at 2.75 percent, while in Kerala it is at 2.2 percent. The seven-day average positivity rate in the two states stands at around 26 percent -- as the situation worsens, Kerala has announced a complete lockdown.

Watch video for more.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more
More Videos
View More
Other Videos
View More

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement