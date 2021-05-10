Karnataka COVID check: Vaccination for 18-44 year-olds gets underway; here are the details

VIDEOS

Updated : May 10, 2021 02:57:31 IST

Karnataka's COVID-19 tally has surged to 19.34 lakh as 47,930 fresh infections with 490 deaths taking the cumulative fatalities to 18,776.

Bengaluru Urban district reported 20,897 infections and 281 fatalities, which is the highest in the state.

The state has kicked off its vaccination drive for those aged between 18-44 years at government hospitals from today and this will be done for free.

Private hospitals like Apollo Hospitals, Manipal were already vaccinating those above 18 years of age from May 1 but those were paid vaccines.