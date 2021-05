VIDEOS

Updated : May 18, 2021 20:36:00 IST

Jharkhand is one of the five states in the eastern belt that witnessed a sharp rise in COVID-19 cases in April and early May. But there has been a steady decline in the number of new infections and vaccinations have picked up especially in the 18 to 44 years age group.

CNBC-TV18's Archana Shukla spoke to Jharkhand Health Minister Banna Gupta and talked about the current coronavirus situation, the strategies adopted in the state, and the progress of the vaccination drive.