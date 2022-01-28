JB Chemicals to acquire Sanzyme's brands; says will not shy away from further acquisitions

JB Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals to acquire Sanzyme's portfolio of brands. In an interview to CNBC-TV18, Nikhil Chopra, CEO and whole-time director of the company spoke at length about the acquisition.

JB Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals to acquire Sanzyme's portfolio of brands. In an interview to CNBC-TV18, Nikhil Chopra, CEO and whole-time director of the company spoke at length about the acquisition.

Chopra said that the acquisition will be funded through internal accrual and short-term debt.

Talking about Sanzyme, he said it’s the 5th largest player in the probiotic space and in India, the probiotic market is around Rs 1,800 crore.

He further said that the company is open for inorganic opportunities, as and when available and will not shy away from further acquisitions.

For the entire interview, watch the accompanying video.