Is Mumbai’s health infrastructure ready to cope with spike in COVID cases? Here’s a ground report

As Dr Shashank Joshi of Maharashtra COVID Task Force had pointed out, Mumbai is seeing a drop in new infections. 11,600 new cases were reported on the 11th of January versus 13,600 the day before. Mumbai's positivity rate has also fallen from 30 percent to around 19 percent in the last 2 days.

After seeing a slight decline yesterday, India's daily COVID count rose to 1,94,000 cases in 24 hours, that's the highest rise seen in 211 days.

Active cases crossed 1 lakh mark again rising by 1,34,000 in 24 hours, taking the total case load to 9,55,000 cases.

However is the health infrastructure ready in case the city were to see a spike in COVID cases and hospitalisations? Here's a report.

