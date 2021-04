VIDEOS

Updated : April 23, 2021 11:10:47 IST

The Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) on Friday clarified that insurance companies having an arrangement with the hospitals for cashless facility are obligated to provide it for all treatments including COVID-19.

This comes after some hospitals had denied cashless facility to policyholders for treatment of COVID-19, reports Yash Jain.