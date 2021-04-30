IRDAI directs insurers to expedite COVID claims

VIDEOS

Updated : April 30, 2021 03:44:00 IST

The Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority (IRDAI) has directed insurers to decide on cashless COVID-19 treatment claims within 60 minutes of the receipt of the final bill.

Once a patient comes to the hospital for admission, the papers will have to be sent by the hospital to the insurance company and the insurance company will have to make the primary payment to the hospital and tell them to admit the patient on a cashless basis within 60 minutes, the regulator said.

The decision on the final discharge of the patient will also have to be communicated by the insurance company to the hospital within 60 minutes.