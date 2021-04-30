  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Exit Poll

ASSEMBLY ELECTIONS 2021 EXIT POLL RESULTS

DETAILED EXIT POLL RESULTS
<
>
Home Videos Healthcare
VIDEOS
Business

IRDAI directs insurers to expedite COVID claims

Updated : April 30, 2021 03:44:00 IST

The Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority (IRDAI) has directed insurers to decide on cashless COVID-19 treatment claims within 60 minutes of the receipt of the final bill.

Once a patient comes to the hospital for admission, the papers will have to be sent by the hospital to the insurance company and the insurance company will have to make the primary payment to the hospital and tell them to admit the patient on a cashless basis within 60 minutes, the regulator said.

The decision on the final discharge of the patient will also have to be communicated by the insurance company to the hospital within 60 minutes.

Watch the video for more.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more
More Videos
View More
Other Videos
View More

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement