  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Videos Healthcare
VIDEOS
Healthcare

International Nurses Day: Frontline warriors recount the overwhelming year of fighting COVID-19

Updated : May 12, 2021 05:18:11 IST

The COVID-19 pandemic has not just rattled the lives of millions but has put Indian healthcare machinery under tremendous pressure.

From doctors to nurses to support staff, thousands of healthcare professionals have fallen to this deadly virus which continues to wreak havoc.

It's not just doctors who are leading the battle against COVID across the world but nurses are also playing a crucial role. Every year May 12 is celebrated as International Nurses Day to remember Florence Nightingale, the founder of modern nursing.

For more than a year now, fully covered in a PPE, unable to even greet each other with a smile, these nurses have been guarding one of the most critical spaces in the hospital round the clock, the medical ICU where COVID patients are admitted.

But this time has been overwhelming for them too. Today on International Nurses Day, some of them tell us what it has been like.

Watch this video for more.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more
More Videos
View More
Other Videos
View More

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement