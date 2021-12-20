India's Omicron tally crosses 170; experts discuss road ahead

The WHO said the variant is spreading significantly faster, with a doubling time between 1.5 to 3 days and added that it has the potential to quickly overwhelm healthcare systems.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has said that the Omicron variant of the coronavirus has been detected in 89 nations so far - this includes the United States and all major economies in Europe. The WHO said the variant is spreading significantly faster, with a doubling time between 1.5 to 3 days and added that it has the potential to quickly overwhelm healthcare systems.

Meanwhile, India's Omicron tally has crossed 170, with fresh cases detected in Karnataka, Kerala, Gujarat and Delhi. Delhi has reported 6 cases in the last 24 hours, while Karnataka and Kerala have reported 5 and 4 cases respectively.

To discuss India's strategy for dealing with delta and the new Omicron variant, CNBC-TV18 spoke to Dr. Rahul Pandit, Member of Maharashtra COVID Task Force; Dr. Rajeev Jayadevan, Vice Chairman of Research Cell at IMA Kerala and Dr. Vishal Rao, Member of Karnataka COVID Task Force.

Watch video for more.