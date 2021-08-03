India’s COVID trajectory: Testing, contract tracing, vaccination, restriction - all need to work in tandem, says Dr Chandrakant Lahariya

VIDEOS

August 03, 2021

India's active COVID cases have fallen after six days, but are still above the 4 lakh mark. The drop in caseload is a result of the sharp decline in fresh infections, which stood at 30,000. However, most of this fall can be attributed to the trend of lower testing on Sundays -- single-day death toll stood at 422.

India's effective reproductive rate of the COVID virus has crossed the major threshold of "one" for the first time since May 7, the time when the second wave peaked.

According to the findings of the institute of mathematical sciences in Chennai, R-Value is significantly higher in Kerala and Karnataka, and is very close to the threshold of "one" in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana -- the picture in Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand is also worrying, with R-Value for Himachal at over 1.4. Across the north-eastern state, the 'R' value is greater than one in Mizoram, Manipur, Meghalaya, Sikkim and Nagaland. Meghalaya is the worst hit, with a reading of nearly 1.2.

Looking at the picture across the metros -- major metros such as Delhi, Pune and Chennai too have the effective reproductive rate of the COVID virus higher than one.

India administered 61 lakh doses of anti-COVID vaccines on Monday, pushing the seven-day average for inoculations to nearly 47 lakh. So far, nearly 47.7 crore vaccine doses have been administered in India, with 10.5 crore people or a little over eight percent of the population fully vaccinated.

Maharashtra has released new unlock guidelines yesterday for 22 districts. Mumbai, Thane, Pune were among the few districts left out of the guidelines, where the state had empowered local authorities to decide on easing the curbs.

In Mumbai, the civic body BMC has chosen to keep most of the restrictions for now. But shops have been allowed to stay open till 10 pm. This does not apply to malls, which will remain shut. Restaurants can stay open till 4 pm.

The Uttar Pradesh government has issued an order to allow intermediate schools in the state to re-open from August 6. Schools will operate with 50 percent capacity. The order also allowed colleges and universities to re-open from September 1.

To understand where India is in the COVID trajectory, CNBC-TV18 spoke with Doctor Rahul Pandit, Member of the Maharashtra Covid Task Force. Doctor Pandit is also the Director of Critical Care at Mumbai's Fortis Hospital. Also, joining is Doctor Giridhara R Babu, the Head of Lifecourse Epidemiology, Public Health Foundation of India, and Doctor Chandrakant Lahariya, epidemiologist, public policy and health systems expert. He is the co-author of the book - 'Till We Win: India's Fight Against Covid -19 Pandemic.