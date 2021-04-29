  • SENSEX
India's COVID-19 tally continues to rise; nearly 15 crore vaccine doses administered

Updated : April 29, 2021 09:45:26 IST

As of April 28 morning, India added a record number of COVID-19 cases with 3.61 lakh and deaths stood at 3,293.

There was a bit of a respite in Maharashtra but it still above the 60,000-mark. So for April 28, it stood at 63,301 cases as compared to 66,358 cases on April 27. For Mumbai, the fresh case addition was 4,966 on April 28 vis-a-vis 4,014 on the previous day.

More than 20 lakh vaccine doses were given till 8 pm on Wednesday. The vaccine coverage is at nearly 15 crore doses and more than 80 lakh people registered on CoWIN for phase three of the inoculation drive.

Watch the accompanying video of CNBC-TV18’s Ekta Batra for more details.
