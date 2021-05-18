India's COVID-19 daily tally below 3 lakh; Mumbai adds 1240 new cases

VIDEOS

Updated : May 18, 2021 09:03:39 IST

As of May 17, according to official data, India added less than 3 lakh cases for the first time since April 21. Around 2.81 lakh new cases were reported in a day and the death toll stood at 4,106.

Maharashtra added a total of 26,616 cases compared to 34,389 cases on May 16. In Mumbai, cases came down to 1,240 cases compared to 1,544 cases, a day before.

Delhi had reported 4,524 cases on May 17 as against 6,456 cases on May 16.

In terms of vaccination, more than 14.7 lakh vaccine doses were administered.

