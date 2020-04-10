India's COVID-19 crisis: Lockdown takes a toll on pharma manufacturing

VIDEOS

Updated : April 10, 2020 11:13 PM IST

The 21-day lockdown has hit the pharmaceutical industry. According to sources, the sector is currently operating at 40 to 50 percent capacity.

The closing of the inter-state borders in the last two weeks because of the lockdown period has affected movement of workers especially contractual workers and that is affecting production at pharmaceutical units across the country.

Despite being in the essential manufacturing category – pharmaceutical manufacturing units are operating at very lower production capacities right now.

According to sources, the manufacturing has been hampered by more than half. Currently most manufacturing units are operating at 40-50 percent of the manufacturing capacity and most pharmaceutical industry veterans raised concerns that if this continues in the next week or 10 days then the country might see a shortage of certain essential drugs also in the country.