India's COVID-19 cases rise by 3.52 lakh; over 14 crore vaccine doses administered

Updated : April 26, 2021 10:10:05 IST

India recorded around 3.52 lakh new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours while the number of deaths stood at 2,812, the latest health ministry data showed. The country has seen over 3 lakh new cases for five consecutive days.

Maharashtra has been the worst affected state with the daily spike being 66,191 on Sunday. The good news, however, is coming in from Mumbai where the single-day cases fell to 5,542 by Sunday.

Over Rs 14 crore vaccines have been administered.

Bharat Biotech has announced the price of vaccine at Rs 1,200 for private hospitals, Rs 600 for states while exports will cost between USD 15-20.

Biological E has got the nod to start phase III clinical trials of its COVID vaccine candidate.

Watch the accompanying video of CNBC-TV18’s Ekta Batra for more details.