Indian pharma market still underpenetrated, several companies can grow and expand: Sanford Bernstein

Nithya Balasubramanian, Director, Sanford Bernstein believes that the Indian market still remains underpenetrated and there are several companies that can grow and expand. “So several companies can grow and expand the market itself but companies with better chronic portfolio, better marketing muscle, better productivity are likely to do better than others,” she said.

The pharmaceutical sector is a defensive sector, she added.

According to her, the opportunities are indeed meaningful and material for Cipla. “If these products do materialise, we are expecting to see a significant growth in the second half of FY23 as well as FY24 for Cipla but it is contingent on the approvals coming through,” she said.

She remains positive on Sun Pharma in the long run. “From one-two years’ perspective, we do see significant operating leverage coming through as their specialty portfolio continues to grow,” she said.

