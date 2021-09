Favipiravir, which was dropped from the treatment guidelines earlier this year cornered 50 percent of the total sales, worth nearly Rs 1,300 crore.

In the last 12 months, Indian pharma companies have managed to sell emergency use COVID-19 drugs worth more than Rs 2,600 crore.

Ekta Batra reports that Remdesivir logged the second-highest sales at Rs 931 crore while Tocilizumab clocked sales worth Rs 175 crore.

