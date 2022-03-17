0

Indian market has double-digit growth potential: Torrent Pharma ED

By CNBC-TV18  IST (Updated)
In this special segment ‘Medicine Box’, CNBC-TV18’s Ekta Batra spoke to Aman Mehta, ED at Torrent Pharma about how the domestic growth of the business.

On domestic business, Mehta said, “Inherently, the market has a double-digit growth potential in India. Q3 was 15 percent which was significantly higher than the market growth. Going ahead we believe the underlying growth of the market should continue to be double-digit for the next couple of years.”
On price hike, he said, “The price range that we are in is fairly competitive when we look at the nearest strength brands as well. So this range of 5 to 7 percent is something that we feel is sustainable.”
First Published:  IST
