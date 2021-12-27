India to expand vaccination drive from January; experts discuss the way ahead

India's vaccination drive is set to expand from January. Prime Minister Modi announced over the weekend that a "precautionary" third dose of the vaccine will be offered to healthcare workers, frontline workers and senior citizens with co-morbidities. To discuss this CNBC-TV18’s Shereen Bhan spoke to Suneeta Reddy, MD, Apollo Hospitals, Viren Shetty, Exec Director & Group COO at Narayana Health, Dr H Sudarshan Ballal, Chairman at Manipal Hospitals, and Dr. Sandeep Budhiraja, Clinical Director, Max Healthcare.

India's vaccination drive is set to expand from January. Prime Minister Modi announced over the weekend that a "precautionary" third dose of the vaccine will be offered to healthcare workers, frontline workers, and senior citizens with co-morbidities.

The head of CoWIN, RS Sharma told CNBC-TV18 that only those who received a second dose of the vaccine 9 months ago will be eligible for a third dose from the 10th of January.

The government will also start vaccination for adolescents between 15 to 18 years from the third of January. Registrations will start from the first of January-- those under the age group will need to submit their student ids on the portal.

