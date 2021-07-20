  • SENSEX
India needs more public investment toward health infra, says Oxfam India’s Amitabh Behar

Updated : July 20, 2021 18:25:11 IST
Oxfam India has released its Inequality Report 2021, with focus on India’s unequal healthcare story, shows that the marginalised sections of the population were disproportionately impacted during the pandemic. The analysis, which comes at a time when India is dealing with the impact of the second wave of COVID-19.
Below are some of Oxfam's key findings:
- Only 1 government allopathic doctor for every 10,189 people - Only 1 state-run hospital for every 90,343 people - Rural government hospitals have 1 bed for every 3,430 people - Urban government hospitals have 1 bed for 869 people - Rural India: 70% of population with only 40% of beds - Ayushman Bharat only covers inpatient hospitalisation of bottom 40% of population - 63 million people pushed into poverty every year due to health costs - 67.8% of health expenditure paid out of pocket against 18.2% average globally - Budget for health down 9.8% for 2021-22 Vs 2020-21 revised estimates
To address these inequalities, the Oxfam report listed out some recommendations to the government. First, it wants the government to enact 'right to health' as a fundamental right and second, it says the government should increase health spending to 2.5 percent of GDP. It also recommends that the Centre to provide financial support to states with low per capita health spend.
To discuss the findings of the report in detail and the recommendations, CNBC-TV18 interviewed Amitabh Behar, CEO of Oxfam India.
